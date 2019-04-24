Bengals' Carl Lawson: No clear timetable for return
Lawson (knee) doesn't have a clear timeline to return to the field, Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The goal overall is just be ready for the first game," he said. "That's my goal to be set for. Be back by training camp or be back by this date - I'm not going to sit there and rush it. I'm not. I'm ahead of schedule, but then again I could be down schedule. Until I feel right I'm not coming back. The goal is definitely the first game," Lawson said.
Lawson will be over 10 months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL when the regular season opens in September. While it's not unrealistic to think he could return to team drills sometime during training camp, there also seems to be a decent chance Lawson opens training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
