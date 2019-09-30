Play

Lawson (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive for Monday's divisional matchup against Pittsburgh, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lawson came into the game listed as doubtful after he was unable to practice the entire week, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. With Kerry Wynn (concussion) also sidelined, Andrew Brown is the team's only healthy depth defensive end for Week 4.

