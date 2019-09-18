Bengals' Carl Lawson: Not practicing Wednesday
Lawson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Lawson exited Sunday's loss to the 49ers due to a hamstring issue and did not retake the field. It remains to be seen whether he'll manage to suit up Week 3 versus the Bills. His absence would detract from Cincinnati's pass rush.
