Lawson (knee) may not be cleared for the start of training camp later in July, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals' training camp begins July 27, so Lawson will have a couple more weeks of rehab before he misses any practice time. The 24-year-old said that his lone goal is to be ready for Week 1 and that he's "not really stressing [about] pushing towards camp," but he will be on the field if he feels 100 percent. Lawson underwent surgery to repair a torn right ACL in November and could move to the Physically Unable to Perform list if he's still limited at the start of camp.