Lawson (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams in London, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson hasn't taken the practice field since suffering the hamstring injury Week 6 in Baltimore and will miss his second straight game. Andrew Brown and Anthony Zettel will serve as the rotational options at defensive end in his absence.

