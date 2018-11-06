Bengals' Carl Lawson: Placed on IR
Lawson (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Monday, Fletcher Page of Cincinnati.com reports.
Lawson tore his ACL on Oct. 28 against the Buccaneers and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Per the report, Lawson -- who suffered the same injury in college -- expects his recovery to take about eight months, though that is far from a certainty. The second-year linebacker had six tackles and one sack on the year before going down. Michael Johnson and Sam Hubbard will likely see increased workloads in Lawson's absence.
