Bengals' Carl Lawson: Playing despite doubtful tag
Lawson (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Lawson game into the game listed as doubtful, but as evidenced by this news, surprisingly will be available. It's unclear what sort of role he'll have in the defense, but as of now, it can be assumed that Lawson will be deployed in his usual depth role on the defensive line.
