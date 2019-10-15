Lawson racked up three tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore.

With Carlos Dunlap (knee) inactive for the game, Lawson made the most of starting duties, making his first sack of the season. Lawson ended up playing 78 percent of defensive snaps in the game, and moved his tackle total to seven for the campaign. If Dunlap is forced to miss Week 7 against Jacksonville, Lawson would be in line for another start.