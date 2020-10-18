Lawson is expected to start at defensive end for Sunday's game against the Colts, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lawson will take on the increased role in place of Sam Hubbard, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an elbow injury. Lawson has been solid in a limited role this season, racking up 16 tackles (seven solo), 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble through five games. Don't expect a huge drop off with Hubbard out, as Lawson will provide a pass-rush duo with Carlos Dunlap for Week 6.