Play

Lawson was ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville with a hamstring injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Lawson recorded his fist sack of the season last week against the Ravens, but he came out of the contest with the hamstring injury and didn't practice this week. Carlos Dunlap (knee) is considered doubtful, likely leaving the Bengals shorthanded at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories