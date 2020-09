Lawson recorded eight tackles (four solo), two sacks and forced fumble in Sunday's tie with the Eagles.

Lawson had a monster day defensively for the Bengals, taking down Carson Wentz on two occasions in the second quarter. The second was a strip-sack but the Eagles were able to recover -- eventually leading to a Greg Ward touchdown. Lawson will aim to continue ravaging opponent's quarterbacks, with Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars on the docket for this Sunday.