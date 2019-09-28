Play

Lawson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game versus the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lawson hasn't been able to practice this week, so it's unlikely he's ready at game time. However, the Bengals aren't ruling out the possibility since they could use the depth with Kerry Wynn (concussion) is already out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories