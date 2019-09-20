Bengals' Carl Lawson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Lawson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
With Kerry Wynn (concussion) already ruled out, the Browns are lacking depth at defensive end heading into Week 3. If Lawson is officially ruled out, Andrew Brown could see a respectable workload behind Sam Hubbard and Carlos Dunlap.
More News
-
Bengals' Carl Lawson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Carl Lawson: Leaves with hamstring injury•
-
Bengals' Carl Lawson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Carl Lawson: First practice participant•
-
Bengals' Carl Lawson: Not rushing rehab for training camp•
-
Bengals' Carl Lawson: No clear timetable for return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...