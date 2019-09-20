Play

Lawson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With Kerry Wynn (concussion) already ruled out, the Browns are lacking depth at defensive end heading into Week 3. If Lawson is officially ruled out, Andrew Brown could see a respectable workload behind Sam Hubbard and Carlos Dunlap.

