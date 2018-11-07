Bengals' Carl Lawson: Will require surgery on left knee
Lawson, who suffered an ACL tear Oct. 28 against the Buccaneers that will require season-ending surgery, was spotted with a brace on his left knee Monday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
It had previously been believed that Lawson was dealing with a torn ACL in his right knee, the same injury he dealt with during his freshman year of college at Auburn. Fortunately for Lawson, he damaged the ACL of the other knee instead, which should increase his chances of bouncing back from the procedure effectively. The Bengals will likely reveal a timeline for Lawson's recovery once the surgery is completed, but he should have a decent shot at being available for Week 1 of the 2019 season.
