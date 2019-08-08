Bengals' Carl Lawson: Won't play Saturday
Lawson (knee) won't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Lawson appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a torn ACL, but won't return to action just yet. The third-year pass rusher is in line to play a rotational role in Cincinnati when healthy, and the team appears willing to take a cautious approach to his recovery.
