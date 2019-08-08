Lawson (knee) won't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Lawson appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a torn ACL, but won't return to action just yet. The third-year pass rusher is in line to play a rotational role in Cincinnati when healthy, and the team appears willing to take a cautious approach to his recovery.

