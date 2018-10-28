Lawson (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a knee injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson suffered a knee injury during the first half of Cincinnati's contest against the Bengals, the severity of which will prevent him from returning to the Week 8 matchup. Lawson provided a big bump in the pass rush last year for the Bengals but hasn't been able to have that impact this season.