Bengals' Carl Lawson: Working against Cordy Glenn in practice
Lawson is spending a lot of time working on his pass rush against new Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn in order to hone his technique against bigger tackles, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lawson had 8.5 sacks in his rookie year and has had a great camp so far, especially when he's lined up on the Bengals left side against the Bengals right tackles. But he's working more against tougher challenges like Glenn in order to improve his methods. Glenn was very complimentary about Lawson: "With Carl, he has a special talent," Glenn said. "Most guys in this league they have rare speed, super-fast guys, but he has speed and he has power and he has a motor. He's determined. He's determined to get to the quarterback. Most guys in the NFL have two key traits to be a good player. He has three. I think that's what makes him a special player."
