Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Adds to sack total Sunday

Dunlap increased his sack total to 5.5 in Monday night's loss to the Steelers.

Dunlap started the season off slowly, but now has 3.5 sacks over the Bengals last three games. Cincinnati has a matchup against Mitchell Trubisky and the run-heavy Bears offense in Week 14.

