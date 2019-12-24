Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Breaks up pass in loss

Dunlap recorded four tackles and a pass breakup in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Dolphins.

With the effort, Dunlap reached his highest tackle total of the past five seasons and currently sits at 58. He needs nine to reach a new career high but has yet to record more than seven this year.

