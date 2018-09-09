Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Center of controversy

Dunlap was the center of a controversy Sunday against the Colts for his hit against Andrew Luck that was ruled roughing the passer due to his "full body weight on top of Luck", as Lance McAlister of WLW 700 reports.

This was the second of two weak penalties called against Dunlap (the other where he hit Luck on the foot as part of a pass rush, that was ruled a late hit). The first penalty allowed for the Colts to kick a field goal right before halftime, the latter he essentially wiped out by recording another sack that took the Colts deep enough that they missed the ensuing field goal attempt.