Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Clear of chest injury

Dunlap (chest) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Dunlap suffered the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bears but was able to finish the week with a full practice Friday. The Bengals front seven will have a tall task against the Vikings in Week 15 with linebackers Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and Nick Vigil (ankle) both ruled out.

