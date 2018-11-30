Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Clear of hip injury

Dunlap (hip) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Dunlap began the week as a non-participant and was limited Thursday, but isn't listed on Friday's injury report. The 29-year-old should see his usual starting reps at defensive end Sunday.

