Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Clear of hip injury
Dunlap (hip) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dunlap began the week as a non-participant and was limited Thursday, but isn't listed on Friday's injury report. The 29-year-old should see his usual starting reps at defensive end Sunday.
