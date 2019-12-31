Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Collects 2.5 sacks Sunday

Dunlap recorded five tackles (four solo), including 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Dunlap will finish the season with nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games. The veteran defensive lineman has been a consistent performer for many years now and will try to help the Bengals resurge in 2020.

