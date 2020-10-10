site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Demoted to specialist role
Dunlap will be demoted to a third-down edge rusher for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Dunlap has been replaced on first and second downs by Carl Lawson, who has been superior to Dunlap against the run.
