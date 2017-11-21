Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Doubles sack total
Dunlap had four tackles (all solo) and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Sunday's performance doubled Dunlap's sack total for the season. The 28-year-old played 60 of 81 defensive snaps and will hope to replicate the those results against the Browns next week.
