Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Doubles sack total

Dunlap had four tackles (all solo) and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Sunday's performance doubled Dunlap's sack total for the season. The 28-year-old played 60 of 81 defensive snaps and will hope to replicate the those results against the Browns next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories