Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Ends sack drought

Dunlap recorded four tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Dunlap had an extremely impressive nine-yard sack on third-and-one that pinned the Chargers on the 11-yard line and prevented Los Angeles from getting any points before halftime. This was his first sack in five games after recording seven sacks over the first eight games of the season.

