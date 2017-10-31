Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Finds end zone after INT
Dunlap returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Colts.
Dunlap deflected a Jacoby Brissett pass, grabbed it out of the air and returned it to the endzone for the decisive touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 win. The 28-year-old also had three tackles (all solo) and a sack in the contest.
