Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Finishes with a sack
Dunlap had a sack in the Bengals' Week 17 win over Baltimore, giving him 7.5 sacks on the season.
Dunlap's sack total is a little disappointing, though looking over the last five years, his 13.5 sacks in 2015 look like the outlier. Dunlap also had an interception that he returned for a touchdown this season.
