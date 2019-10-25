Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Full speed ahead

Dunlap (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Dunlap will return from a two-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury, and he should immediately fill into his standard starting duties. He'll look to slow down Todd Gurley and Darrell Henderson in this contest, although his IDP prospects are low with just 3.8 tackles per game thus far.

