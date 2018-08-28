Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Gets three-year extension

Dunlap is signing a three-year, $45 million extension with the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Dunlap and DT Geno Atkins both getting extensions, the Bengals will have at least two high-level performers on their defensive line for years to come. The 29-year-old defensive end has 361 tackles and 64.5 sacks in 118 regular-season games, with at least 7.5 sacks in each of the past five seasons. Dunlap is a couple notches below the league's elite in terms of pass-rushing ability, but he makes up for it with solid work against the run and an unusually large number of batted passes.

