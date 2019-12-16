Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Gets to QB

Dunlap recorded six tackles (three solo), a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Dunlap produced a well-rounded stat line, although the Bengals were unable to recover the fumble he forced. The veteran defensive end now leads the team with 6.5 sacks this year and 14.5 tackles for loss.

