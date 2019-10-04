Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Good to go Sunday

Dunlap (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Dunlap sat out of Thursday's practice, but it appears that was simply precautionary as he worked at full speed Friday. The veteran defensive end only has one sack through four games, so he's looking forward to the opportunities presented by Kyler Murray, who has been sacked a league-high 20 times.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories