Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Held out of practice Wednesday

Dunlap (hip) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dunlap has been able to stay relatively healthy this season, playing in all of the Bengals' 11 games and logging at least 50 defensive snaps in all but two of them. Whether Dunlap practices later this week -- and to what capacity -- will help clear things up for his gameday status.

