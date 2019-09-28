Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Limited Friday

Dunlap (hamstring) practiced in limited fashion Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Dunlap improved to a limited workload after being unable to participate in Thursday's practice. The Bengals are dealing with several injuries at defensive end, so Saturday's final injury report should reveal who will be in line for healthy workloads Monday.

