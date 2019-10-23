Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Limited to start week

Dunlap (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dunlap has missed two straight contests due to a lingering knee injury, but he appears to be making progress in his recovery. The starting defensive end will have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full participant in practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Rams.

