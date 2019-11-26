Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Logs sack in defeat

Dunlap finished Sunday's 10-14 loss to the Steelers with six tackles (two solo), one pass-defended and one sack.

Dunlap nearly recorded a second sack in the contest, but ultimately came away with just one. It moved up the veteran pass-rushers total to 2.5 on the year. The lowest total of his career was 4.5 in 2011, but he still has five games remaining to potentially surpass that. The Bengals next play the Jets on Sunday.