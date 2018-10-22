Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Logs sack Sunday
Dunlap recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Dunlap's sack gives him five on the season. He's played well despite Cincinnati's struggles as a team. Looking ahead, he and the Bengals will take on the Buccaneers in Week 8.
