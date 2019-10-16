Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Making strides toward playing

Dunlap (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Dunlap was unable to play in Week 6, but it appears his chances are good to play Sunday as long as he can practice all week. The veteran defensive end has 19 tackles (10 solo) and a sack through five games, and he'll play a critical role in pressuring Gardner Minshew and slowing down Leonard Fournette if he can suit up.