Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Monster performance in win

Dunlap notched seven tackles (six solo), three sacks and one defended pass during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

Dunlap brought down quarterback Sam Darnold thrice during Sunday's win, bringing his sack total to 5.5 on the year. He also logged three quarterback hits and 11 pressures, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. The Week 13 win marked the veteran's best performance of the season by far, and he'll look to build upon that momentum versus Cleveland in Week 14.