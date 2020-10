Dunlap will be back on the field more frequently this week now that the Bengals have lost Sam Hubbard with an elbow injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Dunlap recorded his first sack of the season last week in the loss to the Ravens, but also drew a late-hit penalty on another play early in the game that extended a Ravens drive. He will now start opposite Carl Lawson, who took Dunlap's place in the starting lineup.