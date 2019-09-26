Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: No practice Thursday

Dunlap (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dunlap appears to have picked up a hamstring injury Week 3 during a loss to Buffalo. His participation in practice Friday and Saturday will be worth monitoring. With Kerry Wynn (concussion) also nursing an injury, Cincinnati could be short handed at defensive end heading into Monday's tilt against the Steelers.

