The Bengals told Dunlap not to report to the team facility for practice Wednesday as the team looks to sort out his future with the organization, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com reports.

With his playing time on the downturn this season, Dunlap hasn't been shy about voicing his frustration with the Bengals. Dunlap had already intimated on social media prior to last Sunday's game against the Browns that he wanted to be traded, and he further hurt his standing in the organization when he was involved in an argument on the sideline with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in the waning seconds of the 37-34 loss. While the 1-5-1 Bengals are surely eager to move Dunlap, the 31-year-old defensive end's contract situation could make it difficult to find a trade partner. Dunlap is in the midst of a four-year, $54 million contract that expires after the 2021 season.