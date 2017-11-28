Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Notches half-sack Sunday
Dunlap had five tackles (three solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Dunlap played 53 of 70 defensive snaps in the victory, the most of any Bengals defensive lineman. The 28-year-old has nine tackles (seven solo) and 2.5 sacks over the last two game, and has a matchup with division rival Pittburgh at home next week.
