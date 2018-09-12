Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Participates in practice Wednesday

Dunlap (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Richard Skinner of WKRC reports.

Dunlap was unable to practice on Monday and limited on Tuesday due to his calf injury, but appears trending in the right direction to suit up against the Ravens on Thursday. The 29-year-old had a strong showing in the season opener, despite logging one penalty for a late hit and another penalty for roughing the passer. Dunlap will look to serve up another strong pass-rushing performance against Joe Flacco on Thursday Night Football.

