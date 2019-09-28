Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Ready to rock Monday

Dunlap (hamstring) will play in Monday's game versus the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dunlap was a DNP during Thursday's practice, but he's shaken the injury and will play this contest. The veteran defensive end has 15 tackles and a sack through three games, and he'll likely continue to log a large workload with Kerry Wynn (concussion) out and Carl Lawson (thigh) doubtful.

