Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Records first sack of season
Dunlap made three tackles (all solo) and had one sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
It was Dunlap's first sack of the season and he also had a pair of quarterback hits as the Bengals abused Aaron Rodgers behind a depleted offensive line. The veteran defensive end finally showed up after recording only five tackles across the first two games and will looks for another strong showing against the Falcons.
