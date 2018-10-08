Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Records fourth sack of season
Dunlap recorded three tackles (two solo), including a sack, and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over Miami.
Dunlap has sacks in three straight games and four sacks on the year. He's proving to be a force along the Bengals' defensive line and a consistent IDP option. He'll be looking to continue his strong play against the divisional rival Steelers in Week 6.
