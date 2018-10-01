Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Records sack in win

Dunlap posted three tackles (all solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Dunlap now has 3.0 sacks through four weeks, putting him on pace for one of the better seasons of his career. He'll have a chance to continue the strong play again in Week 5 as the Bengals host the Dolphins.

More News
Our Latest Stories