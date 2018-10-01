Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Records sack in win
Dunlap posted three tackles (all solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Dunlap now has 3.0 sacks through four weeks, putting him on pace for one of the better seasons of his career. He'll have a chance to continue the strong play again in Week 5 as the Bengals host the Dolphins.
More News
-
Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Center of controversy•
-
Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Gets three-year extension•
-
Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Finishes with a sack•
-
Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Clear of chest injury•
-
Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Suffers chest injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4