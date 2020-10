Dunlap got into an argument and pushing match with Bengals coaches and teammates towards the end of Sunday's loss to the Browns, Chris Roling of Bengalswire reports.

It's pretty clear that Dunlap is on his way out with the Bengals - they'll hope to trade him, but the more likely result is that he'll get released. He played just 12 snaps against the Browns on Sunday, took another bad penalty but otherwise didn't dent the stat sheet.