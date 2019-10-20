Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: Sitting out Sunday

Dunlap (knee) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Dunlap came into the contest drawing the doubtful tag, and will miss his second consecutive game with the knee injury. Fellow lineman Carl Lawson (knee) is also inactive for the clash, so look for Sam Hubbard and Andrew Brown to draw the starts at defensive end for the game.